Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.