Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $125.80. 7,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

