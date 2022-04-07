Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00006743 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $76.47 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00036016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00104677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.