Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.