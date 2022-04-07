ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 4,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

The company has a market cap of $719.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

