Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

