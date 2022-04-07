Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.11. Ambev shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 71,282 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambev by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

