AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 1,612,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,991,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 899,111 shares of company stock worth $18,993,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after buying an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

