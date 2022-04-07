América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.97

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 121561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

