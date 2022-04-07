América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AMX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

