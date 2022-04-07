American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 2282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

