American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.