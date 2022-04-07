American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Financial Review

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Power and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 1 6 0 2.86 CLP 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $102.48, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than CLP.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.80% 10.78% 2.78% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. American Electric Power pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 3.14 $2.49 billion $4.98 20.98 CLP $10.80 billion 2.31 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than CLP.

Summary

American Electric Power beats CLP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

