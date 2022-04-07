American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.