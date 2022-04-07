American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CL King cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 3,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

