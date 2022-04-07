America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $191.00.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of CRMT opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

