Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.29. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 124,532 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

