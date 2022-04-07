AMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.73 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

