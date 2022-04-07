Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Amcor reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 15.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

