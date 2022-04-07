Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post $738.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 709,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

