Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post $738.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000.
Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 709,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.