Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to report $122.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.68 million and the highest is $126.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $537.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 20,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $140.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

