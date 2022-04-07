Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $886.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

