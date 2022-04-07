Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to report $66.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.43 million and the highest is $67.09 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $299.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $380.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $398.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

