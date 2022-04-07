Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

