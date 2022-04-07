Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,782. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

