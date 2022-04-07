Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $572.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $577.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.05. 17,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,253. Bruker has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

