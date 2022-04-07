Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.77 Million

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $378.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

