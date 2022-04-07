Analysts Expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.