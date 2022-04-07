Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

PEG stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,018. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

