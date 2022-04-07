Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 1,503,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. Switch has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

