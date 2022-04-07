Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

