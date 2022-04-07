Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LG Display (LPL)

LG Display (NYSE: LPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

4/4/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – LG Display is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.50 on Thursday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

