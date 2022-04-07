Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX):

4/6/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company's products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. "

2/7/2022 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BSMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

