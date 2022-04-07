Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $234.33

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $254.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.22.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

