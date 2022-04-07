Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $84.40

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

APPN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,925. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

