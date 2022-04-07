Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $110.24

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.79.

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $116.96. 221,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.