Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $185.13

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.87.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,857. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

