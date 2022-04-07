Analysts Set Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Target Price at GBX 400

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.25).

Several brokerages recently commented on MGAM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($230,893.43).

Shares of LON MGAM traded up GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 301.22 ($3.95). 287,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £859.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

