Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $65.96

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 656,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in nCino by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

