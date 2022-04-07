Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $65.96

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 656,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in nCino by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
