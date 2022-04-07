Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $69.42

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PENN stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 4,817,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

