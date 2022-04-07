Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $240.05

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,539. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

