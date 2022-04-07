Analysts Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target at $12.80

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,220. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 300,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,246 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.