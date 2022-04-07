Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$24.46

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

TPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,165. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$21.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

About Topaz Energy (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.