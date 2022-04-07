Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

4/7/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $29.00.

3/14/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

2/22/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Marathon Oil had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/7/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over a year (+118.9% versus +86.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, Marathon’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have extremely low oil price breakeven costs and need oil prices of just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Further, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025 and as such there does not appear to be much risk here. Consequently, Marathon is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own.”

MRO stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

