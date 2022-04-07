Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77% Central Puerto -0.81% 2.44% 1.43%

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReNew Energy Global and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.92%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Central Puerto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.03 -$7.79 million ($0.03) -136.33

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Central Puerto.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Central Puerto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

