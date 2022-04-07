Analyzing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zuora and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -28.67% -47.82% -19.69% GSE Systems 19.22% -22.63% -10.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $346.74 million 5.22 -$99.43 million ($0.80) -17.69 GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.68 $10.61 million $0.51 3.49

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zuora beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GSE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan Limited to provide process simulation solutions for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

