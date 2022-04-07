AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,550. The company has a market cap of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.12. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.