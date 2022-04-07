Andrew Formica Purchases 854 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.73) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

