AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 22,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $932.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

