Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.48 ($71.96).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.